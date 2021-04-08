Liverpool could end up signing £36million and £26million players – Journalist

Liverpool lured Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke in the winter transfer window and reports indicate that they are going to sign Ibrahima Konate in the summer transfer window.

Renowned journalist, Ronan Murphy, who works for Goal.com has claimed that Liverpool could end up signing both the French U-21 starlet and the Turksih international to strengthen their central defense next season.

The Bundesliga expert told Liverpool Echo:

“He’s probably very similar to Kabak but a better, if less fit, player. Both have huge potential, so it wouldn’t be a surprise for Liverpool to sign both and have options.”

Kabak is slowly but surely settling in at Anfield and reports in Germany have indicated that his loan move can be made permanent if the Merseysiders pay £26million (Bild).

On the other hand, last month, ESPN revealed that Liverpool are ready to pay the £36million clause to hire Konate from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

Last summer, Dejan Lovren was sold and not replaced by the Anfield club, who would have never envisaged that the likes of Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez will all suffer season ending injuries.

It must be taken into consideration that Gomez missed majority of the 2018-19 season after undergoing an ankle surgery and this season, he has been out after undergoing a knee operation. On the other hand, Matip has been highly injury prone as well and he has mostly spent time on the treatment table in the last couple of years.

So, Klopp should look to sign two central defenders to strengthen his defense in summer, however, he must not bring in an injury prone star. Ibrahima Konate only started 6 Bundesliga games last term and this season, he has so far started just 4 games in the league. Why? Because muscle and ankle concerns kept him out of the squad.