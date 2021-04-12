Club have made contact to sign £200,000-a-week star from Liverpool – Journalist

Liverpool attackers have been out of form this season but Mohamed Salah has been consistently brilliant.

The Egyptian playmaker is the joint top scorer in the Premier League with 19 goals and overall, he has netted 28 goals in 43 appearances (all competitions) this term.

After a record breaking first season at Anfield, the African star deservedly earned himself a new deal worth £200,000-a-week (The Mail) in 2018.

Since then, he has been a vital member of the squad that won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title last year. Does he deserve a new deal, perhaps yes but then the likes of Firmino, Mane, Van Dijk a few others deserve it as well.

As per reports coming from France, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing the 28-year-old from the Reds.

According to Telefoot journalist, Julien Maynard, the Ligue 1 champions have already established contact (last month) to sign the 69-capped international and luring him would be favored by the club’s rich Qatari owners.

Our star playmaker is one of the best attackers in the world. If PSG want to get his signing done then the only way we should allow the transfer is by asking for a swap with French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Salah will turn 29 in June, so, sooner rather than later Liverpool would have to sign a top quality replacement, who would serve the club in the long run. 22-year-old Mbappe has been in world class form this season and the French international has been on our radar for some time.

Have your say – Should Liverpool sell Salah to PSG in an order to sign the World Cup winning attacker?