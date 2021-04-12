Liverpool would agree sizable fee to secure £30million player’s exit – Pundit

Liverpool paid a hefty fee of £48million (BBC) to sign Naby Keita, who arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2018.

The Guinean international was in and out of the starting XI in the first campaign and showed glimpses of quality, however, inconsistency was and is still a major issue with the African midfielder.

News – Liverpool moving in to seal signing of £28million player – Journalist

According to former Sunderland footballer Kevin Phillips, Liverpool would agree a sizable fee to secure the exit of the former Leipzig player this summer.

The 2000 European Golden Shoe winner told Football Insider:

“It just hasn’t worked out for Keita so far. He has had a lot of problems with injury and his form has been up and down.”

“He has been too inconsistent for me. When you play for Liverpool, you need to be consistently good and he has not done that. It would be a big decision to make but I think they would accept a substantial offer this summer.”

Earlier this month, Football Insider revealed that Leicester City are interested in signing the 26-year-old, who is valued at £30million by the Merseysiders.

Last season, Keita spent a lot of time on the injury table with groin and muscle concerns and only managed to start 9 games in the league.

As far as this season is concerned, the former Salzburg midfielder has so far started 7 games in league and has missed majority of the fixtures due to injuries.

Moreover, when given the chance to play, he has not been able to shine and therefore, it will not be shocking to see him leave in the summer transfer window. Do you think he should be offloaded?