All-out attack – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-2-3-1 XI vs Real Madrid

Liverpool need a 2-0 win tomorrow to knock Real Madrid out and to book the place in the last four of the Champions League.

Based on the first leg performance, any sort of comeback does not seem possible but the Reds have a history of making miraculous comebacks in this tournament. Can they upset the 13-time European Champions? We shall see.

With their fourth and fifth choice center halves, Kabak and Phillips, the Merseysiders can try to be solid at the back but they are inexperienced players.

So, with Liverpool needing goals, the best form of defense is to go all-out attack and try to rattle Zidane’s men. An early goal would do a world of good.

Therefore, Klopp should start with all his star attackers, Firmino should be deployed in the No.10 role behind center forward Jota and the likes of Mane and Salah should start on the flanks.

Thiago has started the last two games on the bench for Liverpool. The Spanish maestro should return to start in the midfield with a strong DM in the form of Brazilian star Fabinho.

In the back-line, Alexander-Arnold scored the winner vs Aston Villa on Saturday but the England international needs to be solid defensively if Liverpool are to have a strong chance of qualifying for the semi finals. Trent and Robertson would likely start in the fullback positions.

In the goal, Alisson was poor vs Madrid and also conceded a sloppy goal vs the Villa Park outfit at the weekend. He should be at his best to keep out the opposition tomorrow.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-2-3-1 XI vs Real Madrid: