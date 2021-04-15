£69.5million midfielder could play for Liverpool – Cassano

Serbian international Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is a key player for Lazio and he has been in top form for them in the past year and a half.

Retired Italian international, Antonio Cassano, has backed the midfielder to excel in his career and claimed that he could play for a top club like Liverpool.

In an interview with Bobo TV, the 38-year-old stated (via LazioNews24):

“In the past, Milinkovic never exalted me, but now he has evolved and grown. He knows how to play anywhere and knows how to sacrifice himself”

“He could also play in a top club, like Manchester United or Liverpool. At Real Madrid in Modri?’s spot?“

At Anfield, Liverpool have lacked goals from their midfielders and Klopp should sort that out in the summer transfer window.

Wijnaldum is going to be out of contract at the end of the campaign, on the other hand, marquee summer signing, Thiago, has neither scored a goal nor provided any assist since completing his move to the Reds.

Keita and Ox have been highly injury prone and have not lived up to their price tags and veteran Milner will turn 36 next year. So, the department should be reinforced for next season.

Milinkovic-Savic directly contributed in 16 goals for Lazio last season (43 appearances). As far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, the 26-year-old has directly contributed in 16 goals (7 goals and 9 assists) in 26 Serie A appearances.

The Serbian star has a long term contract with the Italian side (2024) and he is valued at £69.5million (Calcio Mercato). In your opinion, who should Klopp sign to strengthen things in the center of the park?