Report – Liverpool to seal £32million signing in days

For weeks, Liverpool have been consistently linked with Ibrahima Konate and the latest reports suggest that the move will be secured in days.

According to Caught Offside’s Leah Smith, Liverpool are set to seal the signing of the French defender in a deal worth £32million.

More importantly, the reporter has revealed that the Anfield club should make the deal official on May 01, 2021.

Not so long ago, Fabrizio Romano claimed that the only way RB Leipzig will allow Konate to leave the club is if Liverpool activate the release clause in his contract i.e. £36million (ESPN).

So, we are probably getting some sort of a discount if the figure (£32million) mentioned by Caught Offside is to be believed.

Liverpool already have quality center backs like Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip in their squad but unfortunately, the trio have spent majority of the time outside the playing field after suffering major injuries.

Gomez and Matip have got a very poor injury record so the Reds need to strengthen the department by signing a reliable center half.

We did sign Ozan Kabak in the winter transfer window and have an option to make his loan deal permanent. Slowly but surely the Turkish international is starting to settle at Anfield and lately, his performances have been solid at the back.

Therefore, I think that Klopp should sign the 21-year-old permanently from Schalke instead of luring Ibrahima Konate. Why? Because the Leipzig star might take time to settle in the Premier League and the bigger dilemma is that he has been highly injury prone in the last couple of years.

We have already suffered a lot from injuries this season and therefore, signing an injury prone defender would make no sense. What do you think?