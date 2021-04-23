Star returns – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Newcastle United

Liverpool dropped points in the last league game vs Leeds and should bounce back to earn all three points vs Newcastle United tomorrow.

A victory over the magpies will put the Reds back into the top four for the some time and later on Saturday, they will have eyes on the game against West Ham and Chelsea. The two London clubs are a couple of points above the Merseysiders.

News – Liverpool will submit huge offer to sign £190,000-a-week star – Report

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp could make one key change in the squad that started at Elland Road on Monday night.

Mohamed Salah started on the bench vs Leeds and the Egyptian playmaker, who is the second highest goal scorer in the PL this term, should return to the starting XI. He may replace out of form Firmino.

Jota provided a super ball for the opening goal vs Leeds and Mane ended his drought. The duo should start with Salah in the attack.

The club has confirmed that Nat Phillips is going to miss the contest vs NUFC, however, Curtis Jones is going to be available.

Nat’s absence means that Brazilian midfielder Fabinho would once again play in the central defense with Ozan Kabak. The likes of Thiago, Milner and Wijnaldum should start again in the center of the park.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Newcastle United: