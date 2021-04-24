Liverpool told £40million+ offer could get signing done – Report

Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum will be out of contract in June and it will not be shocking to see him leave the club.

The Dutch international has been an influential figure in the midfield under Jurgen Klopp and he has been the most fittest midfielder for us over the years.

Therefore, a top player should be lured to replace the Netherlands star this summer. Mali international Yves Bissouma has been on the radar at Anfield for quite some time.

In December 2020, ESPN reported that Liverpool are tracking the Brighton player, who fits the profile of the players wanted at the club. Back then, it was claimed that the Seagulls value their midfielder at around £30million.

However, yesterday, The Athletic covered a comprehensive story on the African star and claimed that it would take an offer of over £40million to get his signing done.

The renowned outlet have claimed that apart from the Merseysiders, the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Leicester and even Real Madrid are interested in luring the 24-year-old, who has been highly impressive this season.

The fact that top European clubs want to hire his services clearly indicate that the former Lille star has got a lot of quality and talent.

Like Wijnaldum, Bissouma is not someone who scores/creates goals on regular basis. In the current campaign, so far, he has only netted 2 goals in 33 appearances for Brighton.

The 14-capped international is mainly a hard working player, who likes to press the opposition and break plays in the center of the park. He has the fifth-highest tackle win rate in the Premier League (The Athletic).

Liverpool already have play breakers like Fabinho and Henderson in the squad, moreover, Thiago can play in the No.6 role as well. They really need a creative midfielder, who would regularly score and create goals for Jurgen Klopp. In your view, who should the Reds sign to improve the department? Should they splash over £40million to sign Yves Bissouma?