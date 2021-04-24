Liverpool beat rivals, agree terms to secure key signing – Report

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are close to securing their first key signing of the summer by brining in Ibrahima Konate.

According to The Guardian, the Merseysiders have agreed on terms of a five-year contract to lure the French Under-21 central defender to bolster their backline.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Anfield club are prepared to agree the fee with RB Leipzig as well by activating the 35 million euros release clause in the player’s contract.

The German club would need a major revamp in the summer transfer window as they would be losing both Upamecano (to Bayern Munich) and Konate (to Liverpool).

Reports indicate that Konate is a wanted man and has been on the radar of two other Premier League clubs. The Guardian claim that Chelsea were looking to sign the 21-year-old but never made an official bid for him.

On the other hand, earlier this month, Euro Sport reported that even Manchester United have been interested in signing the German Bundesliga defender.

However, as things stands, Liverpool have reportedly beaten their rivals and will have Konate for next season.

The youngster has mostly been on the treatment table in the past year and a half, so, it is a little surprising that Klopp, who does not have a single senior center half fit at the moment, is bringing in another injury prone defender.

It must be remembered that Naby Keita was rarely injured for Leipzig but since moving to Anfield, he has spent most of the time outside the playing field. We can only hope for the best.