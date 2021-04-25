£35million midfielder wants to sign for Liverpool after Bayern snub – Journalist

Liverpool hardly get goals from their midfield and they have heavily relied on their front three of Salah, Mane and Firmino over the years.

However, the trio have been out of form, especially after the game against Palace last year, and the Reds have suffered big time.

Jurgen Klopp needs to make amends, he should sign a top attacker and also a creative midfielder, who would regularly score and create goals.

We have been linked with German international Florian Neuhaus and as per famous journalist Christian Falk, the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder wants to sign for Liverpool.

Back in February, the renowned Bild reporter claimed that the 24-year-old is valued at 40 million euros (£35million) and he has been on the radar of Bayern Munich as well. However, the Bavarians would not be moving for the Kaiser because they have already invested in luring a defender Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig.

More recently, on Bayern Insider (transcribed by HITC), Falk claimed that Neuhaus wants to move to Anfield to play under the guidance of German boss Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool signed Thiago Alcantara last summer hoping to improve the creativity but the Spanish international has not scored a single goal as yet and he has not even provided a single assist in all competitions.

No midfielder has played more games under Klopp than Gini Wijnaldum and the Dutch star has only netted 2 goals in 33 Premier League games this term. Not to forget, he will be out of contract in the summer.

Florian Neuhaus has been in impressive form in the Bundesliga. In 26 league starts so far, the 5-capped international has directly contributed in 11 goals. In your view, should Liverpool spend £35million to sign him in the summer transfer window?