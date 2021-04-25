Liverpool close in on deals to seal £34m and £18m signings – Report

Liverpool dropped points yet again and it seems likely that they will end up finishing outside the top four. Jurgen Klopp has himself admitted that with this form, the Reds do not deserve Champions League football.

A lot of things have worked against the Merseysiders this campaign but the biggest setback was losing all three senior central defenders to season ending injuries.

The Anfield club have tried out more than 15 center back partnerships this term and unfortunately, things have not worked out.

To make amends, reports suggest that the owners are ready to hand Jurgen Klopp a decent transfer kitty to strengthen the back-line in the summer transfer window.

According to The Sunday World, Liverpool are closing in on deals to sign Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig and Ozan Kabak (on loan currently) from FC Schalke.

Kevin Palmer has reported that the French U-21 starlet would be moving to the six time European Champions in a deal worth £34m.

On the other hand, German sources have revealed that the current English champions are expected to make Kabak’s loan move permanent by paying £18m.

Anfield legend, John Aldridge has claimed that the signing of Konate seems likely and he has urged the club to also secure the capture of Turkish international Kabak, who has settled well at the club. Moreover, he thinks that injury prone Joel Matip could be leaving the squad this summer.

So, next season, we could have the leader of the defense Virgil van Dijk and three young center backs to partner with in the form of Gomez (23), Konate (21) and Kabak (21).