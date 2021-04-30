Liverpool have made contact to sign £43.5million in-form star – Report

Liverpool are in search of a top center forward and as per recent reports, they have been heavily linked with Serbian international Dusan Vlahovic.

According to an exclusive story covered by Inside Futbol, the Reds’ interest in signing the striker is now at an advanced stage as they look to reinforce the attack for next season.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool have made contact with the representative of the player and also with Fiorentina, who are prepared to sell him if the price is right.

It is further stated that the 21-year-old star is prepared to leave the Viola, who would want (max) 50 million euros (£43.5million) from the sale of their prized asset.

Vlahovic started the season slowly by scoring only once in the first 10 Serie A appearances this term. However, since then, he has been in fantastic form and has regularly scored for Fiorentina.

In the last 22 league outings, he has directly contributed in 18 goals (16 goals and 2 assists).

As far as his international record is concerned, the youngster made his debut for the senior Serbian side back in October last year and thus far, he has netted 2 goals in as many starts.

At Anfield, Firmino is the No.9 under Jurgen Klopp. The Brazilian has never scored more than Egytpian winger Salah in a campaign because he is mainly a creator. Still, this season, the Samba star has been in awful form.

Since the turn of the year, the former Hoffenheim forward has only scored 1 goal and provided just 2 assists in 15 PL appearances. So, the strike-force should be reinforced in the summer by capturing a natural out and out striker. In your view, should Liverpool splash £43.5million to sign Dusan Vlahovic?