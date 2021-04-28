Liverpool consider move to finally sign £88million star – Report

Last summer, The Independent claimed that Liverpool were unable to lure Jadon Sacho due to the financial implications of coronavirus outbreak and would look to sign him in 2021.

As per the latest reports going on in the media, Liverpool consider making a move to finally sign the England international from Borussia Dortmund. However, the move depends on one key departure.

According to Bild, the 21-year-old winger could end up leaving BvB in the summer transfer window and Jurgen Klopp could swoop for him.

The well-known German source have reported that Liverpool have suffered losses because of the global pandemic, and the only way they can sign Sancho is by selling a key star i.e. Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian international will turn 29 in June and sooner rather than later, the Reds should look to sign a long term replacement for him. Sancho could be that player.

Bild state that Klopp is well aware of the Three Lions star’s qualities. He has consistently impressed for Borussia Dortmund and has got a brilliant future ahead of him.

Last summer, Dortmund had set an asking price of 120 million euros but this time around, it is mentioned that he would be available for a reduced fee. However, Liverpool would still have to splash a big sum to get his signing done.

Back in February, Sport Bild revealed (via The Mirror) that the 18-capped international could be lured for a fee of £88million in the summer.

Both Salah and Sancho have regularly contributed in goals in the past few years. Do you think the former Man City man is good enough to replace the Egyptian king at Anfield?