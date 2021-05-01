Liverpool told £52million would get signing done – Report

The front three at Liverpool have been in dismal form since the turn of the year and the goalscoring problem should be solved for next season by signing a clinical finisher.

Yesterday, we covered an article (via Inside Futbol) claiming that the Reds have already initiated contact with Dusan Vlahovic’s reps and Fiorentina in order to hire his services this summer. The news source reported that the Serbian international would cost around 50 million euros.

News – Liverpool made £50million offer in February, now main contenders to secure signing – Report

However, reports coming from Italy suggest that the player is going to cost more than the above mentioned fee.

Sport Mediaset reported that Liverpool are interested in securing the signature of the 21-year-old center forward and Viola owner, Rocco Commisso, demands a huge sum of 60 million euros (£52million) to let his prized asset leave.

Similarly, another Italian source in the form of Tutto Mercato Web have also reported that the former Partizan Belgrade striker’s valuation has risen to £52million.

Vlahovic has so far started 29 games in the league this term and directly contributed in 19 goals. In the last 7 Serie A outings, the young forward has found the net 8 times for Fiorentina.

He scored in the last game vs champions Juventus and all eyes would be on him when the Viola face Bologna tomorrow.

As mentioned already, the likes of Salah, Mane and Firmino have been terrible in 2021 and Liverpool do not have enough quality in depth to solve the conundrum when their dynamic trio are out of form.

Therefore, Jurgen Klopp should spend in the next transfer window to sign someone who will bang in goals on regular basis. Will the German splash £52million to lure Dusan Vlahovic? Only time will tell.