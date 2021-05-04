Liverpool backed to finally sign £200,000-a-week ‘quality’ star

Liverpool need to revitalize their attacking department after average displays from Salah, Mane and Firmino since the turn of the year. The question is, who should Jurgen Klopp bring in.

Former Premier League goal keeper, Paddy Kenny has backed the Reds to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The 42-year-old told Football Insider:

“They’ve (Barca) knocked £50m off his price and are willing to cut their losses. But the fact they thought he was worth that at one point tells you all you need to know, really. He definitely has quality.”

“I think £44m in this day and age is not a lot of money. This would be a good move for them. He’s still young and definitely worth signing if you can get him at that price.”

“Wages are the only concern. But if you get him in for cheaper than he’s actually worth, that’ll even itself out eventually.”

Dembele moved to Barcelona in a mammoth deal worth £135.5m (BBC) but unfortunately, he has spent the majority of his time in Spain on the treatment table. Even last season, he missed most of the campaign due to fitness issues.

This season, the French international has remained fit and impressed under the management of Ronald Koeman. In 24 starts (all competitions), the 23-year-old has so far directly contributed in 14 goals.

His current contract with the La Liga giants will expire next year and that is why the price tag of the World Cup winning star has considerably dropped.

As far as his wages are concerned, the Les Bleus winger earns around £200,000-a-week Frenchman (Marca). The highest earners at Anfield, Salah (The Mail) and Thiago (The Athletic) earn £200,000-a-week as well.

Jurgen Klopp has been an admirer of Dembele and the German manager even tried to lure him in 2016 but the playmaker decided to join Dortmund (FFT). Moreover, he was even linked with a move to Anfield last year (Sport). In your opinion, should Liverpool move to finally sign him this summer?