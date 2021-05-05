From Italy – Liverpool like star a lot, £43million can finally seal signing

Liverpool have badly missed Virgil van Dijk this season and failure to adequately replace the injured star in the winter transfer window have made the team suffer.

For next season, the Reds must sign a proven quality central defender and once again the name of Kalidou Koulibaly is on the radar at Anfield.

Last summer, La Gazzetta Dello Sport revealed that the Merseysiders were after the Senegalese international, who was valued at 100 million euros (£86million) by Napoli.

As per the latest update provided by the famous Italian source, the 29-year-old superstar can finally be bought for a 50% discount this summer.

According to GdS, the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona outfit might end up finishing outside the top four and to cut the wage-bill, they could end up selling star players. In such a scenario, Koulibaly could be sold.

The news outlet have claimed that Liverpool like the 29-year-old a lot and they can get his signing done for a fee as low as 50 million euros (£43million).

Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the best center backs in the Serie A. He made it into the Italian league Team of the Season four years in a row from 2015-16 to 2018-19. He is the captain of Senegal and has won the Player of the Year award on two occasions.

The 43-capped international featured in 6 AFCON games in 2019 and helped his team keep 5 clean sheets (conceded just 1 goal). However, unfortunately, he was suspended for the final and Algeria won the match 1-0.

The idea of partnering Van Dijk with Koulibaly is mouthwatering but it remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp would move to capture the African star. In your view, should Liverpool spend £43million to finally sign the former Genk man this summer.