Liverpool have called Ristic to sign £51.7million player – Report

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are heavily linked with Serbian international and Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

According to a report covered by Corriere dello Sport yesterday (press image provided below), Liverpool have called agent, Darko Ristic, in order to hire the services of his 21-year-old client.

News – From Italy – Liverpool like star a lot, £43million can finally seal signing

The well known Italian news source have claimed that the phone of the striker’s representative is continuously ringing as top clubs are making contact to register their interest in Vlahovic.

Apart from Liverpool, it is stated that the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Spanish champions Real Madrid are interested in signing the Viola striker as well.

The 7-capped international has netted 10 goals in the last 8 Serie A appearances and it is not surprising that Fiorentina want to hold on to their star striker, who will be out of contract in the summer of 2023.

Corriere dello Sport reveal that Rocco Commisso is looking to agree a four year contract with the former Partizan Belgrade goal scorer and could offer a 100% increase in his salary as well. If the owner fails to convince the player then he would likely be sold abroad.

Last week, Sport Mediaset reported that Viola want £51.7million from the sale of their prized asset.

Since the turn of the year, in the Premier League, Mohamed Salah has scored 7 goals, Mane has netted 2 goals and Firmino has only found the net once. The trio, who were world class in the past few years, have been in the worst forms of their careers in 2021.

Jurgen Klopp needs a quality out and out striker and Dusan Vlahovic could solve the goalscoring conundrum. Should Liverpool submit a bid worth £51.7million to sign him?