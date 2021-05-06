Liverpool told huge offer will sign £34.7m creative player, who wants Anfield move

Liverpool will need to replace Gini Wijnaldum for next season. The Dutch international will be out of contract in the summer and it is likely that he will leave for free.

No midfielder has played more games under Klopp (for the Reds) than the Netherlands star and reports suggest that a certain German is targeted to replace him.

News – From Italy – Liverpool like star a lot, £43million can finally seal signing

According to Bild, Liverpool are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach’s creative midfielder Florian Neuhaus to replace Wijnaldum at Anfield.

The famous German news source have reported that the Reds will need to make a huge offer to lure the 24-year-old midfielder, who has a release clause of 40 million euros (£34.7m), from the Bundesliga side.

Last month, Sport Bild’s Head of Football, Christian Falk revealed that Neuhaus has his heart set on signing for the Merseysiders (Bayern Insider).

The question is, should Jurgen Klopp move in with a big offer to sign the Kaiser from Monchengladbach?

Liverpool do have big names in the midfield department and their marquee signing last summer was a top class midfielder in the form of Thiago Alcantara.

However, they have not got enough goals and assists from the center of the park and that is where Florian Neuhaus can improve the situation.

This season, the 5-capped international has so far directly contributed in 15 goals (7 goals and 8 assists) in all competitions for the German club.

