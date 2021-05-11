Liverpool sold Philippe Coutinho when he was at his peak and to date, they have not signed a direct replacement as yet.

This summer, the Reds must move to sign someone, who can regularly score and create goals from the center and in our view, Klopp has to secure the signing of Jack Grealish.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the Merseysiders have relied heavily on the likes of Firmino, Salah and Mane for goals and the midfielders have rarely contributed. This season, the situation has been poor because our front three have been out of form.

Our top scoring midfielder is young Curtis Jones, who has netted 4 goals in all competitions for the Merseysiders. Moreover, no midfielder has provided more assists for us this term than the 20-year-old starlet (4 assists).

Jones is not even a regular starter for us and he has not started a single league game for over two months. Regulars like Thiago and Wijnaldum have not provided a single assist in the current campaign.

Coutinho, in his last half season at Anfield, played in the CM/CAM role and directly contributed in 20 goals before opting to join Barca. Yes, we did not miss him in the last two seasons but this season, Klopp has badly missed a creator.

Grealish is one of the most creative attackers in the Premier League and he has grown from strength to strength in the past couple of seasons. The England international can effectively play in the central/attacking midfield and even as a left winger if needed.

Last term, he was the top scorer and goal creator and without him, Aston Villa would have been relegated. This season, his form has been even more impressive. The £140,000-a-week playmaker (The Athletic) directly contributed in 18 goals in 22 PL outings before suffering a shinbone injury.

Not to forget, the 25-year-old scored two goals and provided a hat-trick of assists when the Villa Park outfit defeated the Reds 7-2 back in October last year. Greaish has the quality and creativity to unlock defenses and Liverpool have to secure his signing this summer. What do you think?