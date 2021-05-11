Liverpool were heavily linked with Jadon Sancho last year and reports suggest that the Merseysiders are looking to secure his signature this time around as well.

In October 2020, Miguel Delaney revealed that the Reds did not move for the England international due to the losses suffered (pandemic) but in 2021, a move could be pursued.

According to former footballer, Jan Aage Fjortoft, Jurgen Klopp is very eager to sign the Borussia Dortmund star in the summer transfer window, however, once again, budget is going to be a concern.

The Via Sport reporter tweeted:

Re: Sancho



Manchester United still going for him.



Liverpool/ Klopp also very keen on the player, but have to sell either Salah or Mané to have the necessary money for Sancho’s fee — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) May 10, 2021

Liverpool recently reported £46million pre-tax loss and therefore, it will not be surprising to see the owners spend little to reinforce the squad and funds could be raised by selling players.

If that happens then the fans will be absolutely furious because since winning the Champions League in 2019, FSG have not adequately invested in the squad.

Sancho has so far directly contributed in 32 goals in the current campaign for Borussia Dortmund and recently, former Red, Emile Heskey, has urged the Reds to sign the ‘dymanic’ attacker (RTK).

The 21-year-old has the quality to improve things in the attacking third but Klopp should hold on to his key players, who might be out of form but are top stars, who helped the club end their 30-year title drought.

