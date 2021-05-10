Liverpool have been linked with Mali international and Brighton star Yves Bissouma for some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

According to The Times, Liverpool have made contact to sign the 24-year-old midfielder, who has requested to leave the club in the next transfer window.

The famous news outlet have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp wants the former Lille star and has taken a personal interest in getting him to the club as he looks to build a team capable of winning the title again next season.

The Times further claim that with the player’s contract expiring in 2023, the Seagulls are open to a summer sale for a fee of £30million.

However, last month, The Athletic revealed that it would take an offer of more than £40million to convince Brighton to sell their midfielder. The renowned source pointed out that the African star covers a lot of ground, likes to press and tackle.

Bissouma might be the perfect replacement for Wijnaldum, who has been the most used midfielder by Jurgen Klopp. Still, I think we need someone who can score and create goals from the center of the park on regular basis.

Gini has only scored 2 goals in 34 PL appearances this season. Moreover, he has not provided a single assist (in the league) since the 2017-18 campaign.

On the other hand, Bissouma has only managed to score a single goal in 33 league fixtures this term. In all competitions, he has found the net twice in 36 appearances.

Lately, we have been linked with goal scoring/creating midfielders like Udinese’s Rodrigo de Paul and Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini. In your view, who should Klopp sign to reinforce his central midfield for next season?