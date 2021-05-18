Liverpool Need Two Wins to Make It To Top 4

Alisson made history when his 95th-minute header ensured Liverpool’s victory over West Brom on Sunday, becoming the first goalie in the history of the club to score a goal. The win was most welcome but it’s not enough: the Reds will have to win both of their upcoming fixtures to give themselves the best odds to ensure their place in the Champions League next season.

Liverpool’s greatest top-four rivals, Leicester and Chelsea, face each other today, and at least one of them is guaranteed to score points as a result. So, the Reds need to finish both of their upcoming games with victories, not only warming the hearts of their fans and doing a great service to soccer betting enthusiasts but also ending the season in the best possible way.

Now, matches against teams standing below them in the league may not seem a major hurdle for but as their history in this season shows, nothing is written in stone.

Vs. Burnley

Liverpool have seemingly recovered its winning form lately – the team won six of its last eight league games and lost only one of its last nine away games. Playing their upcoming game at Turf Moor should not be a disadvantage for the Reds.

On the other hand, the Clarets lost their last home match against Leeds United – the match ended in a humiliating 4-0 – marking their ninth loss at home in a row. A club record, for what it’s worth. But they may get an unexpected boost in confidence and enthusiasm from the fans that will have access to the stadium for the first time in ages.

But don’t bet on Liverpool’s victory just yet. Remember, the Clarets defeated the Reds 1-0 at Anfield this January – there’s always a chance that they repeat this performance at home.

Vs. Crystal Palace

The Eagles finished the week with a win over Villa in a spectacular five-goal match, the survival of the team in the Premier League is guaranteed. Although, even if they win their last two matches, they can’t climb above 11th place.

In their upcoming match against the Reds, the latter will have the advantage of home turf – and the fans, of course, as Anfield will welcome 10,000 people for the first time in… forever and the masks won’t muffle the cheers of the crowd.

Crystal Palace did win two of its last three league games but its overall record for the season is not stellar, to say the least. Critics say that the team’s defence is especially shaky and depleted.

Patrick van Aanholt and Luka Milivojevic, missing from the Eagles’ winner over Villa for family reasons, may be back for the match against Liverpool this weekend.