Liverpool have heavily relied on Salah, Mane and Firmino for goals in the past few seasons and this term, apart from the Egyptian, the others have been average.

The Reds need to revamp the offense for the next campaign and therefore, a new playmaker, preferably a central attacking midfielder should be lured.

News – Klopp very eager to sign £80million ‘dynamic’ player for Liverpool – Reporter

Since the departure of Philippe Coutinho in 2018, Klopp has not lured a natural No.10 and perhaps, now is the time to finally sign one to improve the attack.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are once again linked with Pedro Goncalves, better known as Pote, who plays for Sporting CP.

Back in February, Correio da Manha revealed that the Anfield club want to secure the 22-year-old Portuguese starlet, who will only be sold in the summer if his release clause of £51.6million is met.

Today, Record have covered a story and stated that Liverpool have made informal contact to sign the versatile playmaker, who has been in brilliant form.

The renowned Portuguese news outlet have mentioned that the Lions want to hold onto their prized asset. Moreover, to drive the suitors away, they are prepared to agree a new deal with increased salary and also plan to raise the current release clause from £51.6million to £69million.

Pote is the joint top scorer in the Primeira Liga and his performances have been vital in ending Sporting CP’s 19 year title drought. In the Liga Nos winning campaign, so far, in 31 appearances, he has netted 20 goals and provided 4 assists. The last game of the season will be played on Wednesday night.

Even after consistent displays at club level, Goncalves is yet to get a call up for the senior Portugal national side, who already have playmakers like Ronaldo, Felix, Jota, Bernardo Silva, Neto and more.

Naturally, the former Wolves player is a central attacking midfielder (No. 10) but this season, manager Ruben Amorim has also effectively utilized him on the flanks and even as a striker whenever needed. In your view, should Liverpool splash the cash to sign Pote to reinforce things up front?