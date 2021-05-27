Liverpool have operated without a proven quality center forward under Klopp and things have worked well for them over the years. However, in the recently concluded campaign, it became evident that the Reds badly missed a clinical striker.

Former Anfield star, Jose Enrique, has claimed that the Merseysiders should move to sign a new No.9 in the summer transfer window and he has backed the club to lure Harry Kane.

News – £56million player would like to play for Klopp – Liverpool have already made contact

The retired Spaniard wrote in his column for EOTK:

“Manchester City should be interested, I’m not sure but I’d hope Liverpool are keen, but Manchester United will probably be interested too.

“If it were up to me, I’d try to get as much money as possible for Kane and move him on, if he does want to leave. And if he does, then fair play, he’s been at the club for so long now and they’ve not won any trophies. And if Spurs do sell to another Premier League club, I hope it’s Liverpool.”

The retired 35-year-old left back did point out that Kane is going to cost a lot and that the Manchester clubs would have more money to spend than the Reds.

Enrique also stated that the return of Luis Suarez would be great for Liverpool but it is unlikely because the Uruguayan and his family are happy in Spain.

Not so long ago, The Times revealed that the England captain wants to leave Spurs, who could be looking for at least £150million to sell their star striker. As per Sky Sports, his preference is to remain in the Premier League.

The £200,000-a-week forward (The Mail) was the top goal scorer and also the leading assist provider in the 2020-2021 PL season and therefore, he won the Golden Boot and Playmaker of the Year awards. However, once again, apart from individual prizes, the Three Lions star failed to win any trophy with Tottenham. So, it is not shocking that he wants to leave.

In your view, should Liverpool move in to secure the signing of Harry Kane this summer?