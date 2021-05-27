Liverpool have been linked with French international and Real Madrid star, Raphael Varane, for some time and the latest reports are interesting.

Few months ago, MD reported that the Reds are prepared to move to hire the services of the Los Blancos star, who will be out of contract in less than 14 months.

On the other hand, last month, ABC reported that the Les Bleus star is going to leave the 13-time European Champions and he considers signing for the Merseysiders as an option.

As per the latest update coming from Spain, Liverpool have applied to sign the 28-year-old center back in the summer transfer window.

As per today’s version of Sport (press image provided below), the Reds are one of the applicants to hire the services of Varane. The likes of Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in securing his signature as well.

The renowned news source claim that the former Lens central defender fancies a move to the Premier League and Bayern Munich star David Alaba is expected to replace him at the Bernabeu.

Sport state that Liverpool are looking for an experienced center back and Varane a proven quality central defender with ample experience under his belt. He has won every major trophy with Real Madrid and is a World Cup winner with his national side.

It is stated that the Frenchman is currently earning a net income of 6 million euros per season (£100,000-a-week) and the dethroned La Liga champions would demand around 65-70 million euros to part ways with him in the summer transfer window.

The 6-time European Champions are linked with a number of central defenders. In your opinion, who should Klopp sign to strengthen the backline for next season?