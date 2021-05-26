£56million player would like to play for Klopp – Liverpool have already made contact

Liverpool have been linked with several central defenders in the past few months and one of them is Spanish international Pau Torres.

In an interview with Sport, the Villareal star, who is starting tonight in the Europa League final vs Manchester United, has claimed that he would like to play under a top manager like Jurgen Klopp.

When asked, whether he would like to play for Klopp, Mourinho and Guardiola, the 24-year-old defender told the Spanish news source:

“You want to be with the best, they are very experienced coaches like those in any high-level team today. Everyone can bring you new things, and all the positive that someone contributes to you to grow is welcome.”

Torres has been the leader of the backline for Villareal under the management of Unai Emery and he might command the defense for Spain in the absence of skipper Sergio Ramos, who has not been selected for the upcoming European Championships.

Back in March, we covered a report (via AS) stating that Liverpool made contact with the representative of the player, who has got a release clause of 65 million euros (£56million) in his contract.

His current deal with the Yellow Submarine will expire in the summer of 2024 and as per a story covered by La Razon last month, the La Liga club will only part ways with their prized asset if the £56million clause is activated.

Liverpool’s star central defenders, Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip have missed a major part of the last campaign but hopefully, they will be back before the start of next season. Nat Phillips impressed big time in the absence of our senior center halves and he should not be sold.

On the other hand, Konate is reportedly close to moving to Anfield. So, I do not think that the Reds need to lure Pau Torres.