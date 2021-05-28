Liverpool agree £18.2million terms to sign ‘quick’ star

RB Leipzig agreed to offload Dayot Upamecano to Bayern Munich and have now secured a deal to sell another center half in the form of Ibrahima Konate to Liverpool.

The French youngster has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield in the past month or so and the Reds have finally confirmed the capture.

On their official website, the Merseysiders revealed that a deal with the German Bundesliga side has been reached, terms have been agreed with the player and medical has been passed as well. The 22-year-old will officially become a Red on July 01, 2021.

As per reports, the 6-time European Champions decided to activate the release clause of worth over £35million to hire his services (Goal).

On the other hand, as far as the terms of the five year contract are concerned, Liverpool agreed a deal that will make the defender earn (Anfield Central) £70,000-a-week, £18.2million until 2026.

Jurgen Klopp had to deal with multiple injury concerns in his backline and was forced to secure stop-gap signings of Kabak and Davies in the winter transfer window. Goal claim that Liverpool will not be making Kabak’s loan move permanent.

Praising Ibrahima Konate, the German manager said (LFC):

“In Ibrahima we are signing a player who will add to the quality we already have here. His physical attributes are very impressive; he is quick, he is very strong and he is dominant in the air.”

Our only concern with Konate is that due to frequent injury concerns, the youngster spent a lot of time on the treatment table in the last two campaigns. Let’s hope and pray that he stays fit and helps us win the PL title next season.