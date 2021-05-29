Liverpool have made contact to sign £41,000-a-week playmaker – Report

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool have made contact to sign Turkish international Hakan Calhanoglu, who will be out of contract next month.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Reds are in talks with the entourage to sign the AC Milan playmaker on a bosman but they have not made any formal offer as yet.

AC Milan have already confirmed that star goalie Donnarumma would leave for free and therefore, losing Calhanoglu would be another massive below. The two stars were key members, who helped the Rossoneri earn Champions League qualification.

CM claim that with the passage of time, it seems highly unlikely that the 7-time European champions would be able to agree a fresh contract with the former Bayer Leverkusen star, who is now heading towards exit.

The 27-year-old regularly scored and created goals for Milan and he is a freekick specialist. In the recently concluded campaign. He directly contributed in 21 goals (9 goals and 12 assists) in 37 starts in all competitions.

At Anfield, midfielders have rarely contributed in goals under Jurgen Klopp, who does not have a natural CAM in the squad.

Liverpool had Coutinho, who directly contributed in 20 goals in his last half-season with the club and since his departure in 2018, we have not lured a No.10 who can also operate in the central midfield.

Calhanoglu, who is in his peak years, would be perfect for the role and it would be a major coup if Klopp can secure his signing for free. The Turkish playmaker earns a very low salary of 2.5 million euros a year (£41,000-a-week) with Milan (La Gazzetta Dello Sport via SW).

In your view, should Liverpool make a formal offer to secure the signing of Hakan Calhanoglu?