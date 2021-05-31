Philippe Coutinho became a star at Liverpool but at his peak, he decided to move to Barcelona in the January transfer window of 2018.

Since then, he has not progressed in his career. In his first full season at the Nou Camp, the Brazilian international was so bad that the Catalan giants opted to loan him out to Bayern Munich.

News – Liverpool have made contact to sign £41,000-a-week attacker – Report

In 2019-20 campaign, the £240,000 a week playmaker (Mirror Sport) won the treble with the Bavarians but he mainly warmed the bench under Hansi Flick, who decided against making his loan move permanent.

In the recently concluded season, the Samba star directly contributed in 4 goals in the first 8 league starts under Koeman but he suffered a serious injury in December last year and the 28-year-old has not played since then.

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then Barca are ready to sell Coutinho back to Liverpool.

According to AS (press image provided below), the former Inter Milan playmaker has got quality but it is expected that he will leave the club this summer.

The renowned Spanish media outlet have mentioned that Barcelona are ready to sell Coutinho to Liverpool and in return, they have asked to write off the remaining 50 million euros that they owe to the Merseysiders.

The Selecao star regularly scored and created goals at Anfield before opting to leave. The grass did not turn out to be greener in Spain and last year, he even tried to return to Liverpool. Sport reported that the 62-capped international called the Reds to take him back but his request was turned down.

Klopp does not have a natural CAM in his squad and the German boss has not replaced Coutinho as yet. In your view, shoud he move to re-sign the Brazilian playmaker?