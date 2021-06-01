Liverpool are linked with numerous attacking players and one of them is Sporting CP star Pedro Goncalves.

Last month, Record covered a report and stated that the Reds made contact to hire the services of the 22-year-old attacking midfielder.

The Portuguese outlet claimed that the Lions want to agree a new contract with the player and also raise the release clause from 60 million euros (£51.7million) to 70 million euros.

As per the most recent update provided by Record, it is once again mentioned that the Liga Nos champions are working on priority to extend Pote’s stay in Lisbon but it will still be hard to hold on to him.

The report states that it is unlikely that the Primeira Liga giants would be able to increase the release clause. Nevertheless, they would still demand full payment of the clause to part ways with him.

Therefore, the news source claim that suitors like Liverpool and Man United will only be able to seal the signing of Pedro Goncalves by paying £51.7million to activate the clause.

The former Premier League player was in red hot form for Sporting CP last season. He netted 23 goals (leading goal-scorer in the league) under the management of Ruben Amorim to win the title for the Lions after 19 years.

The Portuguese star has not featured for the senior national side as yet but thanks to his top performances, he earned himself a place in Fernande Santos’ Seleccao squad for the European Championships.

Goncalves can play anywhere in the attacking third, even as a center forward but naturally, he likes to play in the No.10 role behind the main center forward. In your view, should Liverpool splash £51.7million to seal his signing?