Liverpool have mostly operated without an out and out center forward under the management of Jurgen Klopp and the system has done wonders.

However, last season, Firmino was in his worst form and so was Mane. Even Salah needed a number of chances to find the net and the Reds badly missed a clinical finisher up front.

Therefore, the Merseysiders must move to sign a natural No.9 in the next transfer window to strengthen the squad for the 2021-2022 campaign. As per reports going on in the media, Liverpool are close to finally signing Patson Daka from RB Salzburg.

Back in September 2020, Zambian news outlet, Far Post, reported the Anfield club as the front-runners to lure the 22-year-old striker but the move did not happen.

Then in March 2021, Austrian source Salzburger Nachrichten reported that the 6-time European Champions are keen on signing the African starlet, who is valued at 20 million euros (£17.2million).

Now, as per a recent report covered by Todo Fichajes, after Ibrahima Konate, Patson Daka will be the next star to sign for Liverpool.

The Spanish outlet have claimed that only minor details are left for the agreement to be completed and the deal will be made official in the coming days.

Since the departure of Erling Haaland to Dortmund last year (January 2020), Daka has been in sensational form for Salzburg. In the recently concluded campaign, the 22-capped Zambian started 21 league games for the Austrian champions and directly contributed in 34 goals (27 goals and 7 assists).

In all competitions, the young forward netted 34 goals and also provided 12 assists in just 42 appearances (Transfermarkt). Thus far, he has found the net 7 times for the senior national side. His goal-scoring record is brilliant but can he prove himself in one of the major leagues in Europe like Haaland? Only time will tell.

We did lure Minamino from Salzburg last year but the Japanese international has just started 4 PL games under Klopp so far and spent the second half of the last season on loan with the Saints. He is yet to get a fair chance at Anfield. Do you think the German manager should move to sign Daka?