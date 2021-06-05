If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are serious about improving their attack and Leeds United’s Raphinha is on their radar.

According to Gianluigi Longari, Liverpool are leading to secure the signing of the Brazilian playmaker, who had an impressive campaign for the Whites last term.

The Sport Italia reporter has claimed that the likes of Man United and Man City are interested in the South American star as well but the Merseysiders are favorites to hire his services.

He claims that the deal is not going to be straightforward because the Elland Road outfit would like to hold on to their prized asset.

In a recent interview with Brazilian source UOL, the 24-year-old attacker stated:

“It is difficult to define how I feel when I hear speculation about giant teams like Liverpool and Manchester United interested in signing me.”

In his debut Premier League campaign, Raphinha started in 26 games under the management of Argentine boss Marcelo Bielsa and directly contributed (Transfermarkt) in 15 goals (6 goals and 9 assists).

The former Sporting CP star is a versatile playmaker, who can effectively play on either flank and also in the central attacking midfield role if needed.

At Anfield, Klopp does not have adequate quality to cover for wingers like Mane and Salah, on the other hand, the German manager also lacks a natural CAM in the squad. The bench warmers like Shaqiri and Origi have rarely contributed in goals in the last two campaigns and therefore, the offense must be improved.

In such a scenario, do you think Liverpool should secure the signing of Raphinha, who could cost (Football Insider) around £40million in the summer?