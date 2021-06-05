Liverpool midfielders have rarely contributed in goals under the management of Jurgen Klopp and that needs to change next season in order to reduce the burden on our forwards.

One of our most important midfielders, Wijnaldum, is leaving the club and the likes of PSG and Barcelona are after his signature (ESPN). The Reds must move to replace the Netherlands star.

Once again the Merseysiders are linked with Lorenzo Pellegrini and as per the latest reports, a top offer has been made to hire his services.

Last month, The Mirror revealed with Mourinho joining AS Roma, the Italian international is primed to secure a move to Liverpool, who have been looking to sign him for some time. The situation is different now.

Yesterday, Corriere dello Sport reported (press image provided below) that Pellegrini, who is currently preparing to feature in the European Championships for the national side, has no shortage of top offers on the table and one of them is from Liverpool.

However, the Azzurri midfielder wants to stay with the Giallorossi and be their leader in the next campaign. It is stated that Mourinho considers the 24-year-old as one of the cornerstones of the side, he will be the captain of the team and nobody will take the arm-band off him.

In the last campaign, the 17-capped international, who can play in multiple midfield positions, directly contributed in 20 goals (11 goals and 9 assists) in all competitions for Roma. At Anfield, the likes of Thiago and Wijnaldum failed to set up even a single goal in the Premier League.

CdS claim that the player will be out of contract in 2022 and the interested clubs can secure him by activating the 30 million euros clause (£25.8million). If Pellegrini wanted, he would have asked to leave but the report states that as always, he has put Roma first and wants to follow the same path as club legends Totti and De Rossi.

The Serie A side are preparing a new lucrative deal, without any release clause, that will keep the Italian star at the Stadio Olimpico until 2025. In your view, who should Liverpool sign to strengthen things in the center of the park?