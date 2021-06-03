Liverpool have already signed a center back in the form of Ibrahima Konate, still, they are linked with central defenders and once again, the name of Kalidou Koulibaly is in the focus.

Last year, the Reds were keen on hiring the services of the Senegalese international but back then, Napoli were demanding a mammoth fee of 100 million euros to sell their prized asset.

However, the Naples based side have some serious financial difficulties and reports suggest that club president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, is prepared to sell Koulibaly for just £42.8m.

According to recent report covered by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, due to economic concerns, the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium outfit are prepared to cut the salaries of the players for next season and are even ready to sell stars.

Sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, has been told to evaluate offers for Koulibaly in the summer transfer window.

GdS report that Liverpool have serious and strong interest in signing the 29-year-old, who has been one of the most consistent center backs in the Serie A. In the past few seasons, we have lost two games against Napoli and in both contests, the former Genk man was solid at the back for the Italians (kept clean sheets).

It is further claimed the African would like to experience the Premier League. As mentioned above, to sell him, De Laurentiis has asked for a fee of £42.8m (50 million euros).

With the arrival of Konate, Liverpool have sufficiently improved their central defense, something that they did not do last summer. A player of Koulibaly’s calibre would strengthen any backline in the world but in all fairness, now Klopp has ample quality and depth in the defense. Therefore, I do not think that we need to sign the £100,000-a-week star (La Repubblica). What do you think?