Liverpool played majority of the last campaign without their senior central defenders and that is one of the main reasons why their title defense derailed badly.

After the end of the season, the Reds moved quickly and agreed a deal to sign Ibrahima Konate. Reports suggest that the Merseysiders triggered the £35m release clause to secure an agreement with RB Leipzig (Goal).

Even after securing a contract with the French U-21 starlet, the Anfield club have been linked with central defenders and the name of Kalidou Koulibaly has been in the focus again.

The Senegalese international was even on our radar last summer and earlier this month, La Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that Liverpool are serious about signing the African star, who is valued at 50 million euros (£43m).

As per the latest update provided by Corriere del Mezzogiorno (press image provided below), the former Genk man needs to be offloaded to cut the losses.

The Italian news source have mentioned that Napoli wants to cut down wages by 30 percent and Koulibaly is their highest paid player. He is going to turn 30 later this month and therefore, it is unlikely that a concrete proposal will arrive.

With respect to Liverpool, Corriere del Mezzogiorno have mentioned that the 6-time European Champions might not make a £43m move for Koulibaly because they have already agreed a deal to sign Konate. Man United have been mentioned as well and it is claimed that the Red Devils prefer a much younger option in the form of Villareal’s Pau Torres.

The Napoli superstar has been one of the best central defenders in the Serie A over the years but in all fairness, the Reds do not need to sign him because the senior CBs should be back for next season and the likes of Williams and Phillips are already at Anfield as well. What do you think?