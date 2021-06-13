Another day, another story about a midfielder, who could end up replacing Gini Wijnaldum at Anfield. The Reds must sign a top player to take the place of the Dutch international.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are pressing to sign German international and Borussia Monchengladbach star Florian Neuhaus.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool, who are seriously looking to replace Wijnaldum, have registered concrete interest in signing the 24-year-old midfielder.

The Sport1 reporter has confirmed that Jurgen Klopp wants to sign the Kaiser, who could move abroad this summer, and it would take a fee of more than 40 million euros (£34m+) to secure his signature.

Back in April, Head of Football for Bild/Sport Bild, Christian Falk told Bayern Insider (transcribed by HITC) that the ex 1860 Munich player wants to move to Anfield.

Neuhaus is a creative central midfielder, he had an impressive campaign with Monchengladbach last term but unfortunately could not help them earn a spot in Europe.

In the Bundesliga, he netted 6 goals and provided 6 assists as well. On the other hand, in the DFB Pokal, the former 2.Bundesliga champion directly contributed in 4 goals (2 goals and 2 assists) in just three starts.

He made his debut for the senior international side back in October last year and so far, in three starts, he has netted 2 goals for the four time World Cup winners. Germany will kick start their European Championships campaign against France on Tuesday night. It will be interesting to see whether Florian Neuhaus will get the nod to start or not.

In your view, should Liverpool make an offer worth £34m+ to sign the midfielder this summer?