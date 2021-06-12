Jurgen Klopp arrived at Liverpool and secured his first signing by bringing in Serbian international Marko Grujic. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old has spent majority of his time playing on loan and so far, he has only made 9 senior appearances for the Reds.

Last season, the defensive midfielder played on loan for Liga Nos side Porto and made 39 appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese giants.

News – Liverpool have the edge to secure signing of £60million player – Report

As per reports in Portugal, Porto want to make Grujic’s loan move permanent, on the other hand, Liverpool are interested in hiring the services of Fabio Vieira from the Primeira Liga club.

According to a recent story covered by Correio da Manha, Liverpool are looking to secure the signing of the 21-year-old attacker and they could even agree a swap deal to hire his services.

The famous Portuguese source claim that Grujic could join the Dragons in an exchange deal that would make Vieira move to Anfield.

CDM claim that the youngster’s current contract will expire in 2022 and he has refused to extend his stay at the club. So, his exit is getting closer and closer. It is stated the there is a release clause of 30 million euros in the deal but he will be able to leave this summer for just 20 million euros (£17million).

As far as the 12-capped Serbian is concerned, Jornal de Noticias have reported that the 29-time champions want to sign a defensive midfielder and Grujic is their first choice. However, Liverpool are looking to get 17 million euros from his sale and that price will not be met. Instead, they will try to agree another loan deal with the Reds.

Vieira made his debut for the senior Porto side in the 2019-20 campaign and scored 2 goals in as many league starts. In the 2020-21 season, he only started 3 Liga Nos games under the management of Sergio Conceicao.

Yes, we should finally sell Marko Grujic and stop sending him on loan again and again but in your view, should Liverpool move to sign an inexperienced attacker in the form of Vieira?