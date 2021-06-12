Liverpool have recently confirmed the departure of Gini Wijnaldum and they are linked with more than a few quality midfielders, who can replace the Netherlands star at Anfield.

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then the name of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is on the radar.

News – Liverpool have moved forward to sign £51.4million star – Report

Back in April, former Azzurri star, Antonio Cassano told Bobo TV (via LazioNews24) that the 26-year-old midfielder could play for a top club like the Reds.

More recently, as per a story covered by Il Messagero, Liverpool prepare a bid to hire the services of the Serbian international from Lazio in the summer transfer window.

The renowned Italian news source have not talked about the future of Milinkovic-Savic in detail but claim that his agent, Mateja Kezman, could bring in a huge bid from Liverpool. It is stated that the ex Chelsea striker could present the Reds’ offer to Lazio president and owner Lotito.

The former Genk midfielder is one of the most important members of the Biancocelesti squad and it would not be surprising to see new manager Maurizio Sarri do whatever he can to hold on to him.

Last season, the versatile star, who can effectively play as a creative central midfielder and also in the No.10 role, directly contributed (Transfermarkt) in 18 goals (8 goals and 10 assists). No midfielder at Anfield managed to directly contribute in even 10 goals last term.

In such a situation, Milinkovic-Savic would be a quality addition but can we afford him? His current deal will expire in 2024 and as per Calcio Mercato, he is valued at 80 million euros (£68million) by the Serie A side.