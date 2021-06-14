Liverpool backed to agree signing of ‘great’ £69million player

Liverpool have central midfielders like captain Jordan Henderson, veteran James Milner, young Curtis Jones and experienced stars like Fabinho, Thiago, Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Still, they need to sign a player to replace the midfielder, who was arguably the most important under Klopp i.e. Georginio Wijnaldum. Last night, the former Newcastle United star scored the opening goal of the European Championships for the Netherlands against Ukraine.

As far as the options are concerned, the name of Belgian international Youri Tielemans has been in the lime light for quite some time. Few days back, Nieuwsblad reported that the 24-year-old could cost as high as 80 million euros (£69million).

Retired Premier League striker, Gabby Agbonlahor thinks that the former Monaco midfielder has what it takes to improve things in the center of the park at Anfield. The former Aston Villa man has backed Liverpool to secure his signature, he told Football Insider:

“He’s definitely good enough. He’s a great player and Liverpool definitely need to replace Wijnaldum. I thought they needed another midfielder even if Wijnaldum had stayed.

“It’s definitely something Liverpool need to get over the line. I just don’t see Leicester letting him go though, even if the player wanted to go. I don’t see Leicester letting any of their better players go.”

Tielemans directly contributed in 15 goals in all competitions for Leicester City last season. He even scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final and is considered a big player by the Foxes. However, he needs to step up in his career and play regular Champions League football.

For Anderlecht and Monaco, the 40-capped international played 10 games each in the Europe’s elite competition but since moving to the King Power outfit, he has made over 100 appearances in total but not even a single one in the UCL.

Leicester once again failed to finish in the top four and will be playing Europa League next season. Therefore, in my view, Youri Tielemans, who played for full 90 minutes in the Euro 2020 opener vs Russia, should leave the 2015-16 PL champions this summer.