Manchester United are close to signing Jadon Sancho (AS). In fact, reports have even suggested that the England international has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils (Romano).

However, Anfield Central have lately come up with a story stating that Liverpool made an offer that could possibly steal the signing of the Three Lions star.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool are prepared to agree a fee worth £90million to secure the signing of the 21-year-old winger.

It is stated that Dortmund’s asking price is 95 million euros (£81.5million) and the Reds have proposed to pay more than that to hire the services of the former Man City player. It is further reported that the Merseysiders would like to pay the fee in installments, however the German Bundesliga side are not looking for such a deal.

Apart from that, another surprising claim made by Anfield Central is that Sancho has shown willingness to sign for the 6-time European Champions and would even be prepared to earn less than the lucrative deal that he has been offered by the Old Trafford club.

Sancho’s current deal with Dortmund makes him earn £190,000-a-week (The Mail). On the other hand, Man United have agreed personal terms with the winger worth a mammoth £350,000-a-week (The Guardian).

At Anfield, the highest-earning stars are Mohamed Salah (The Mail) and last summer’s marquee signing Thiago Alcantara (The Athletic), who are taking home a salary of around £200,000-a-week. So, in all fairness, Liverpool might need to break their pay structure to lure the Bundesliga winger.

Jadon Sancho has directly contributed in more tha 30 goals in each of his three seasons with Dortmund. He has the quality to improve the offense at Anfield but do you think Liverpool can somehow steal his signing?