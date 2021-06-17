Liverpool 2021/2022 Premier League fixtures

After a turbulent 2020/21 season, Liverpool will be looking to improve next term, with the 2021/22 Premier League fixtures announced on June 16. If you are looking to bet on Liverpool next season, you can use these Betfair sign up promotions to get started. The title is in reach, but better betting odds and accumulators will be found around individual games.

Liverpool’s 2021/22 Premier League season begins at Carrow Road against the newly-promoted Norwich City on August 14, seven days before their league curtain-raiser at Anfield against Burnley.

The first stern test for the 2019/20 Premier League champions comes on August 28 as they play host to the 2020/21 Champions League winners Chelsea.

September could serve as a perfect month for Jurgen Klopp’s men to gather some momentum ahead of a crucial set of fixtures coming in October.

After a few winnable contests against Leeds United, Crystal Palace and the top-flight debutant Brentford, the Reds will welcome reigning titleholders Manchester City to Anfield on October 2.

Later that month, Liverpool will travel to Old Trafford to trade tackles with bitter rivals Manchester United in a real clash of titans.

Liverpool could use their trip to West Ham United on November 6 to increase confidence in the build-up to their heavyweight clash against Arsenal at home on November 20.

The first Merseyside derby of the 2021/22 Premier League season will be staged at Goodison Park on November 30 as the Reds battle local opponents Everton.

This exact fixture probably sealed Liverpool’s fate in 2020/21, as Jordan Pickford’s horrendous tackle on Virgil Van Dijk ended the Dutchman’s season and Klopp’s hopes of retaining the league title.

Excluding their visit to Brentford on September 25, the Merseysiders’ first serious test in the capital will be on December 18 when they take on Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Leeds United will arrive at Anfield on Boxing Day, two days before Liverpool’s trip to the King Power Stadium for a high-profile encounter with Leicester City.

New Year’s Day pits the 19-time Premier League winners against London powerhouse Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

After a relatively sustainable schedule in January and most of February, the Reds will make a trip to the Emirates to lock horns with Arsenal on February 26.

In a two-week period spanning between March 19 and April 2, Liverpool will take on both Manchester sides, first hosting United to Anfield before tackling City at the Etihad.

The second Merseyside derby of the season will take place at the Reds’ home ground on April 23, two weeks before their trip to Tottenham on May 7.

Liverpool will close the season on home turf, as they will meet Wolverhampton on May 22.