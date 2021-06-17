Liverpool have been linked with Italian international and Roma star Lorenzo Pellegrini lately and the latest reports are intriguing. We take a look at the transfer saga.

It all started when earlier this month, Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport covered a story and stated that the Reds made a top offer to hire the services of the Azzurri star.

News – Liverpool prepared to bid to sign £51.5million star – Report

Few days later, Mundo Deportivo reported that the Anfield club are tempting to sign the 24-year-old from the Giallorossi and even Barcelona are interested.

The Spanish source reported that the 17-capped international, who can leave for free next year, has got a release clause of £26million in his contract but Barca will not activate the clause and are only prepared to offer £17million.

More recently, news coming from Italy indicates that Liverpool are ready to secure £26million signing of Pellergini this summer.

According to Calcio Mercato, Roma re trying to strike a new deal with their captain but they are struggling to find an agreement and now the likes of Liverpool and Spurs are ready to activate the exit clause to secure his signature.

Not for the first time, we are stating that the Reds lack goal contributions from their midfielders and the department must be reinforced by signing a top star who will be able to solve the conundrum. Last term, Pellegrini directly contributed in 20 goals in all competitions for Roma. The Azzurri star made it into the national team squad for the European Championships but unfortunately, he is currently out injured.

The Reds are in the market to replace Gini Wijnaldum in the center of the park. In your view, should they move to lure Lorenzo Pellegrini?