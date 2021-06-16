Liverpool have been linked with Zambian international and RB Salzburg striker, Patson Daka, for some time and the latest reports are highly positive for the Mersesiders.

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, the African striker, is ready to take a step forward in his career and is eager to agree a move to Liverpool.

The news source have mentioned that the 22-year-old, whose current contract with the Austrian champions will expire in 2024, is going to cost around £17million in the summer.

Daka scored 24 goals in 21 league starts in the 2019-20 campaign but his performances were overshadowed by Erling Haaland, who was sensational not just in Austria but also in the UEFA Champions League.

The Norwegian striker ended up signing for Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window of 2020 and since then, Daka has been the superstar striker at Salzburg. In the last campaign, the 22-capped international made 42 appearances in all competitions and directly contributed (Transfermarkt) in 46 goals (34 goals and 12 assists).

At Anfield, our two main forwards, Firmino and Jota are mainly deployed in the False No.9 role. They managed to score a combined total of 22 goals last season, that is not good enough by any means. On the other hand, Origi has mainly been a bench warmer. So, the Reds need a natural out and out center forward to improve their strike-force.

