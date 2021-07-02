As per latest reports going on in the media, Liverpool are interested in hiring the services of Spanish international and Atletico Madrid star, Saul Niguez.

As per a story covered by Sport today (press image provided below), Jurgen Klopp has lost one of the most fundamental pieces of his system with the departure of Gini Wijnaldum and he is looking for a replacement in the transfer window.

In such a scenario, the well known Spanish media outlet have claimed that the German manager wants signing of Saul in order to replace the former Newcastle United midfielder at Anfield.

The 26-year-old has regularly started from the Rojiblancos over the years but last season, in the title winning league campaign, Argentine manager, Diego Simeone, only opted to start the La Roja star in 22 games. Why? Because his form was highly inconsistent.

The Spaniard did not even make the national team squad for the Euros and Sport report that the Wanda Metropolitano outfit would not mind if he is sold.

It is stated that Atletico are already closing into to sign Argentine international Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese to improve their midfield but they need money to make the move official and for that, they have to sell.

There is where Saul comes in. The versatile midfielder has got a release clause of 150 million euros in his contract that will expire in 2026 but last month, Mundo Deportivo (via The Faithful) reported that the Colchoneros are willing to sell him for 80 million euros (£69million).

Saul Niguez is a complete midfielder. Form is temporary and class is permanent and the Spaniard is a top class player. He has been heavily praised by legends in the past and retired England international Rio Ferdinand rates him very highly (Goal).

Do you think he is good enough to replace Wijnaldum? Should Klopp splash £69million to sign him for Liverpool?