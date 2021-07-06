Liverpool have been linked with Polish international and Napoli star Piotr Zielinski for quite some time and the latest reports indicate that once again, the Merseysiders are interested in signing him.

According to an exclusive story covered by Calcio Mercato, Liverpool have made contact to sign the 27-year-old playmaker, who is an important member of the Naples based side.

The famous Italian source have claimed that the Serie A attacking midfielder is an old obsession of Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp. The former Borussia Dortmund coach has liked him for some time and it is claimed that there is a strong possibility the player will end up moving to the Premier League.

So, his move to the Reds could be secured but only if the price is right. Calcio Mercato claim that the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona outfit would decide the acceptable transfer fee for his sale.

It must be remembered that Zielinski’s current deal with the Italian club will expire in 2024 and it has an enormous release clause (TVP Sport) of 110 million euros (£94million).

In the last campaign, the former Empoli attacker featured in 47 games in all competitions for Napoli under the management of Italian legend Gennaro Gattuso and directly contributed in no fewer than 23 goals (10 goals and 13 assists).

The playmaker has been an important member of the Polish national side and he has already made 63 appearances for his country. Zielinski started in all the group games at the European Championships and even provided an assist against Sweden. However, Poland only earned a single point and were dumped out of the competition.

At Anfield, Liverpool do not have a natural No.10. They never moved to replace Coutinho and they did not even miss him much but last season, they badly missed a creative central attacking midfielder.

Therefore, Klopp should move to sign a top CAM this summer. In your view, should he splash the cash to finally lure Piotr Zielinski?