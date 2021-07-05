Liverpool expected to sign £68.5million midfielder – Former Red

Wijnaldum won the Champions League, Premier League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup and then decided to leave for free to join PSG.

A host of quality central midfielders are linked with Liverpool, who are looking to sign a top player to replace the Dutch international at the club, and one of them is Leicester City star Youri Tielemans.

Last month, Het Nieuwsblad reported that the Merseysiders would like to lure the Belgian international in the summer and they have the advantage of playing Champions League football, something that the Foxes cannot offer next season.

The Flemish newspaper mentioned that it would take a maximum fee of 80 million euros (£68.5million) to secure the signature of the 24-year-old, who will be out of contract in 2 years.

More recently, a former Red in the form of Paul Stewart thinks that Liverpool are expected to sign the former Monaco star, who can play in multiple midfield positions, this summer. The 56-year-old heavily praised the 43-capped international and exclusively told This is Futbol:

“I think he’s quality. I know that his stock has gone up since the cup final goal, but I think he’s been quality all season and I can see him being at Liverpool before the start of next season.

“But it’s a thing with Leicester, they’re going to put his price up really high because they don’t have to sell, but if the player wants to go the only club I can see him going to is Liverpool, and I can see him in a red shirt next season.”

Tielemans directly contributed in 15 goals in all competitions last season and most notably, he scored the winning goal, a fantastic long-range strike, to win the first-ever FA Cup in the history of Leicester City.

The ex-Anderlecht man was a regular starter for Belgium at Euro 2020 but few days back, the Red Devils were ousted from the competition in the quarter-finals by the in-form Italian side.

In your view, should Jurgen Klopp spend £68.5million to sign Youri Tielmans for next season?