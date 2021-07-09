Dethroned champions, Liverpool, need to adequately improve the quality and depth of their squad to challenge for the title next season. They have already lured Konate for the backline but still have to strengthen the midfield and the attack.

As far as the midfield is concerned, Anfield legend John Barnes has backed the Reds to secure the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United in the summer transfer window.

News – Liverpool finally contact to sign £45million star – Klopp eager

The 57-year-old told BonusCodeBets (via Liverpool Echo):

“There have been suggestions that Declan Rice is a target for Liverpool and he would be a good fit for them. Liverpool like central midfield players who work hard. Declan Rice isn’t going to come in and score lots of goals, he’s not going to be creative, he’s not a midfield player like David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne or Ilkay Gundogan, but Liverpool don’t need that.”

“The kind of players Liverpool need are players like Rice or Yves Bissouma, hard-working midfield players who get the ball forward, make tackles, win the ball and keep it quite simple. He’s similar to Jordan Henderson in that way. So if he wants to come to Liverpool, he has the right profile for them.”

The 22-year-old, who is rated at around £80million (ESPN), was fantastic for the Hammers last season and he has been top quality at the Euros for England as well. Still, I would disagree with Barnes’ view that we do not need a creative midfielder and instead need a hard worker.

We already have a few hard working midfielders in the squad and more importantly, Klopp has the likes of Fabinho, Thiago and Henderson, who can effectively play in the defensive midfield/deep lying playmaker role. So, another ‘specialist’ (talkSPORT) play breaker in the form of Rice is not really required.

The Reds badly need a creative midfielder. Last season, senior stars like Thiago and Wijnaldum managed to score just one goal each. So, we need a player, who would directly contributed in goals on regular basis.

Coutinho, in his last half season at Anfield, directly contributed in 20 goals under Jurgen Klopp. the German manager has not replaced the Brazilian as yet and this summer, he must? What do you think?