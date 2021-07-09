Liverpool need goals from the center of the park and they have to sign a natural central attacking midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Not for the first time, Philippe Coutinho is linked with a move back to Anfield. Last month, Sport reported that the Brazilian international’s prime wish is to return to the Reds.

Transfer: Liverpool would be ready to bid to sign £85million player – Report

More recently, the Spanish news (press image provided below) source have covered another story and stated that the representatives of the 29-year-old will travel to Barcelona to decide about his future at the Nou Camp.

It is claimed that if the former Inter Milan playmaker plays 10 more games for the La Liga giants, they will be liable to pay 20 million euros to Liverpool. In such a scenario, the Catalan club are looking to offload him and the ideal solution mentioned is to loan him out again.

Sport once again talked about Coutinho’s preference and state that the Samba star pressed to secure a move to Liverpool, however, manager Jurgen Klopp has made his decision and he has closed the door on the Brazilian’s return to the club.

The 61-capped international’s current deal at Barca will expire in 2023 and he earns around (Marca) 13.5 million euros per year (£225,000-a-week).

The South American attacker was a major hit in the Premier League with Liverpool and Klopp even opted to hand him the captain’s armband in a few fixtures (2017-18). Still, the player broke the supporters’ hearts and decided to move to Spain. Since then, he has not been able to progress in his career.

Last season, Coutinho was mostly on the treatment table and only managed to feature in 14 games under the management of Ronald Koeman.

Have your say – Would you welcome him back at Anfield? Should Klopp change his decision and bring him back?