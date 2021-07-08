Liverpool need to improve the quality and depth of their wide attacking positions because the likes of Shaqiri and Origi are not good enough to cover for Salah and Manr, who are expected to leave for the AFCON in January next year.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders are chasing the signature of Spanish international Adama Traore.

In 2020, famous media outlets such as the likes of Calcio Mercato and Mundo Deportivo talked about Klopp’s interest in signing the Wolverhampton attacker but he ended up staying at the Molineux and the German manager was able to sign Jota.

Last month, even 90min reported that the 6-time European champions are looking to sign the former Barca man. More recently, according to an exclusive story published by Football Insider yesterday, Liverpool had interest in 25-year-old winger last summer but did not make a move for him, however, now, they have finally made contact to hire his services.

The news source have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp is keen on bringing the former Barcelona attacker at Anfield to re-unite him with Jota.

Traore was fantastic in the 2019-20 campaign under the management of Nuno Espirito Santo. He directly contributed in 18 goals in all competitions and was MOTM in both the games against the then champions Manchester City. He earned praised from the likes of Guardiola and Klopp.

However, last season, the 6-capped La Roja player was in dismal form. He only managed to score his first goal in the 2020-21 campaign in April. Overall, he scored 3 goals and provided 3 assists in all competitions for Wolves.

Traore has the speed and dribbling ability to trouble oppositions and he could be a top back-up for the likes of Salah and Mane. The question is, how much should Liverpool pay for him?

His current contract at the Molineux will expire in 2023 and the West Midlands side are prepared to offload him for a fee of £45million i.e. the deal the Reds agreed to sign Jota last year (The Daily Mail).