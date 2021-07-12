Liverpool have been linked with Youri Tielemans this summer and the latest reports going on in the media seem very positive for the Merseysiders.

Last month, Nieuwsblad reported that the Reds are looking to lure the Belgian midfielder, who could prefer a move to Anfield because he will be able to play Champions League football that Leicester cannot offer next term.

As per the latest update provided by Voetbal24 recently, Tielemans is pressing to agree Liverpool move this summer. It is stated that 24-year-old is already looking forward to joining the 19-time English champions, he really wants the move and has already made all parties aware.

The news source have mentioned the Foxes are willing to cooperate and a fee of 75 million euros (£64million) could be enough for Jurgen Klopp to get the signing done.

Georginio Wijnaldum was one of the most important players at Liverpool since the arrival of the former Borussia Dortmund boss, who definitely needs to replace the Dutch midfielder in this transfer window

Tielemans is a hard working versatile star, who can play anywhere in the center of the park. For the Foxes, he has proved to be effective in the deep-lying playmaker role, as a creative central midfielder and even as an attacking midfielder.

In the last campaign, the 43-capped international directly contributed in 15 goals (9 goals and 6 assists) in all competitions under the management of former Anfield boss, Brendan Rodgers. Most notably, he scored the wonder goal vs Chelsea that helped Leicester City win their first ever FA Cup trophy.

Liverpool need a midfielder who would often score and provide assists next season and Youri Tielemans would be a top capture.

In your view, should Klopp spend £64million to sign the former Monaco man this summer?